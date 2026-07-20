Guro-gu will conduct its "2026 Contactless Resident Registration Fact Survey" from July 20 through Sept. 7 to verify whether residents' registered addresses match their actual places of residence, the district announced. District Mayor Jang In-hong is overseeing the effort.

The survey covers all households. To minimize inconvenience for dual-income families and the growing number of single-person households, the district will first carry out a contactless survey, then follow up with in-person visits only for households that do not participate.

Participation is straightforward. Residents install the Government24 app on their smartphones, complete identity verification under the "2026 Contactless Resident Registration Fact Survey" menu, confirm their household information and submit their location data. Because the system uses GPS to check whether a resident's location matches their registered address, participants must complete the process from within their registered place of residence.

Households that do not take part in the contactless survey will receive an in-person visit afterward. Households that include priority inspection targets — among them residents aged 100 or older, people whose whereabouts have been unknown for five or more years, suspected deaths, welfare-vulnerable individuals, and school-age children with prolonged unexcused absences or who have never enrolled — will also receive an on-site visit regardless of whether they participated in the contactless survey.

Through the survey, Guro-gu aims to improve the accuracy of resident registration data and lay the groundwork for more efficient administrative services.

"The resident registration fact survey is an essential procedure for delivering accurate administrative services to our residents," district Mayor Jang said. "Even if you are busy, I ask that you take a moment to participate conveniently through the contactless survey."