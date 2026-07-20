Actor Ha Ji-won, who drew wide attention with a viral performance of "Home Run" that rivaled those of professional idols, is set to take the mound at a Major League Baseball stadium after her recent ceremonial first pitch at a Korean professional baseball game.

Her agency, Hae wa Dal Entertainment, said Monday that Ha will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday (local time), ahead of the regular-season MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Ha is the first Korean actor to throw a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park, one of the most storied ballparks in Major League Baseball.

"This event was organized as part of MLB's ongoing global efforts to connect with fans around the world through the intersection of sports and entertainment," the agency said. "It will serve as a meaningful cultural exchange bridging Korean entertainment and Major League Baseball."

Ha had already made headlines Thursday when she threw the ceremonial first pitch at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul ahead of the LG Twins and KT Corp game. Earlier, in May, she performed "Home Run" on MBC's "Show! Music Core" as part of a campaign pledge tied to YouTube view counts, drawing an enthusiastic response from viewers and online audiences alike.

Commenters on the YouTube video wrote that she "looks different from idols because she's an actor on an idol stage" and that she "performs so well even though it's not her main job."

Ha said she was deeply honored to throw the first pitch at Fenway Park as the first Korean actor to do so at the historic ballpark. "I've been practicing hard, and I want to show everyone a great performance," she added.

"I also hope to bring a winning energy to the Boston Red Sox players, and to share this precious moment with Korean American fans watching MLB baseball in person, as well as baseball fans around the world," she said.

Ha is currently appearing in the web variety show "26hakbeon Jiwoniyо," in which she enrolls at Kyung Hee University and interacts freely with MZ generation college students, continuing to take on a range of new challenges. She is also set to meet audiences in September through the film "Bigwang."

"Bigwang" is a family saga in which top-star couple Junggu (played by Ryu Seung-ryong) and Nami (played by Ha Ji-won) face the collapse of their marriage after the sudden appearance of Junggu's daughter Dongju (played by Kim Si-a), then eight years later risk everything to uncover the truth in order to save Dongju, who has become entangled in a shocking incident.