IoT-based wireless sensors collect equipment data in real time

Gwangyang Steelworks has established a smart management system for its raw material unloading equipment, aimed at eliminating blind spots in equipment inspections and detecting early signs of abnormalities to improve operational stability.

The steelworks built the system through collaboration among its EIC Technology, Ironmaking, and Ironmaking Facilities departments, deploying PIMS (POSCO Intelligent Maintenance System) and an AI-based monitoring system across the unloading equipment to boost both stability and productivity.

PIMS is Posco's smart equipment management system, which uses and analyzes data from key equipment in the steelmaking process to predict malfunctions and prevent major failures.

The facility installed IoT-based sensors on each piece of unloading equipment, enabling a 24-hour remote monitoring system that collects temperature and vibration data in real time from critical inspection points.

The steelworks also introduced a vision AI surveillance system — technology that enables computers to recognize and analyze images and video much as the human eye does — to improve the efficiency of raw material inventory management.

The AI continuously analyzes the condition of buckets used to carry raw materials, helping maintain appropriate unloading volumes and enabling immediate detection of damage, which is expected to reduce equipment failures further.

"We will continue pursuing technological innovation to further solidify our standing as the world's most competitive steel company," a steelworks official said.