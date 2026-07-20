Seongbuk-gu in Seoul is accepting ongoing applications from restaurants to join the Seoul Kids OK Zone program, an initiative aimed at creating a welcoming dining environment where families with young children can eat out without feeling unwelcome.

The Seoul Kids OK Zone program designates restaurants as child- and caregiver-friendly venues. Newly designated establishments receive a one-time supply purchase subsidy of 300,000 won ($202).

This year, the district expanded the list of eligible supply items in response to feedback from restaurant operators. In addition to previously covered goods, the program now includes baby high chairs and business liability insurance, along with children's tableware, safety and first-aid supplies, and promotional materials — all designed to provide practical support for day-to-day operations.

To qualify, a restaurant must be at least 80 square meters in size and meet child-friendly service standards, including offering a dedicated children's menu and keeping children's utensils and tableware on hand at all times.

Restaurant owners wishing to participate may apply at any time through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's "Tansaeng Yuga Mongtang Jeongbotong" parenting information portal.

After an application is submitted, Seongbuk-gu conducts an on-site inspection before forwarding the case for final approval by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Supply funding is disbursed once the designation is confirmed.

Seongbuk-gu District Mayor Lee Seung-ro said creating an environment where families can dine out comfortably with their children is "the essential starting point for building a child-friendly community that is good for raising kids." He added that he hopes many local restaurants will take part in the program so that "a warm dining culture where both children and parents are respected and feel at ease can spread throughout all of Seongbuk-gu."