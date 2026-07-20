The Nowon Cultural Center (director Oh Chi-jeong) will host a free humanities lecture Thursday at 2 p.m. at its multipurpose hall in Nowon-gu, featuring Seo Sun-tak, former president of the University of Seoul and current co-chair of the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, speaking on "The Wisdom of Living a Happy Life."

The lecture goes beyond a simple discussion of happiness. Drawing on more than 80 years of Harvard University happiness research, the latest findings in neuroscience, behavioral economics, philosophy, and the changes brought by the AI era, the session aims to answer a fundamental question: how should we live to be happy?

The talk is organized around four broad themes. It opens with an examination of the lifestyle habits that build a healthy brain — exploring how exercise, sleep, nutrition, and social relationships form the foundation of happiness — before shifting to a perspective that expands the paradigm of happiness from an "I"-centered outlook to a "we"-centered one.

The lecture will also connect major humanities theories to the realities of modern life, covering Aristotle's art of persuasion (logos, ethos and pathos), Hannah Arendt's "banality of evil," Robert Axelrod's evolution of cooperation (the tit-for-tat strategy), and Viktor Frankl's search for meaning.

The lecture is particularly relevant for middle-aged and older adults navigating the AI era, offering practical guidance on distinguishing what AI does well from the strengths unique to humans. Seo argues that the ability to build relationships, show empathy, understand context, and find meaning will become increasingly important competitive advantages.

In addition, Seo will introduce new approaches to learning and work using generative AI, as well as practical ways to apply AI tools in everyday life, helping participants prepare for the future.

"Technology changes rapidly, but the essence of happiness does not," Seo said. "In the AI era more than ever, those who build deep relationships, seek meaning in their lives, and use their time wisely are ultimately the ones who will live happily."

The lecture is free and open to all Nowon-gu residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is available on the Nowon Cultural Center's website. For further details, contact the center's administrative office.