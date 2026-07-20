Former England international Wayne Rooney delivered a scathing verdict on the first-ever halftime show at a World Cup final.

Appearing as a pundit on the BBC's live coverage of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup final on Sunday, Rooney was asked by the host to name his favorite moment from the halftime show. "Honestly, when it finished," he said.

"I like the artists that were on, but the show itself was crap," Rooney said. He added: "I like Bieber, I like Shakira. It was just too flat. I genuinely think that."

Online reactions from international users were largely sympathetic, with comments including "a timeless quote," "not a word of a lie" and "honestly, it was a mess."

FIFA modeled the halftime show on the NFL's Super Bowl, deploying an all-star lineup that included Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy and BTS. The production also featured Brazilian football legend Ronaldo escorting Madonna to the stage in a vehicle, with Ronaldinho riding alongside.

The final was halted for 27 minutes — longer than usual — to accommodate the show. Foreign media noted that, spectacle aside, the show amounted to an imitation of American-style sports entertainment that had no place in a football match.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's final, claiming their second World Cup title and their first since the 2010 tournament in South Africa — a gap of 16 years.

Europe's all-time World Cup victory count rose to 13. Spain became the first country to hold both the men's and women's World Cup trophies simultaneously, having won the women's tournament in 2023.