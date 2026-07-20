The city of Busan announced Monday that key port development proposals it had repeatedly submitted were incorporated into the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' newly promulgated Fourth National Port Master Plan Revision (2026–2030).

The national port master plan is the highest-level statutory framework guiding the country's long-term port development direction and policy vision. It is reviewed and revised every five years to reflect changes in the global shipping and logistics environment, economic conditions and port demand.

The revised plan includes several major facilities aimed at strengthening Busan Port's competitiveness and ensuring safer port operations — among them an eco-friendly multi-energy terminal at Busan New Port, a marina business center mooring facility at Uam Pier, a detached breakwater at Gamcheon Port, an outer breakwater at North Port, and a detached breakwater at Yongho Pier.

Busan had proposed expanding the existing LNG bunkering terminal site at Busan New Port into an eco-friendly multi-energy terminal capable of supplying not only low-carbon fuels but also zero-carbon fuels, and the revision incorporates that proposal.

The previous plan was limited to supplying LNG, a low-carbon fuel, leaving it ill-equipped to keep pace with tightening carbon emission regulations from the International Maritime Organization and the global shipping industry's shift toward zero-carbon operations. Since 2024, the city has been urging the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to approve an eco-friendly multi-energy terminal that would supply vessels on Arctic routes with zero-carbon fuels such as ammonia and hydrogen, as well as low-carbon fuels including LNG and methanol.

Key port safety facilities were also incorporated into the revised plan, and a "Mega Port" development scheme on the eastern side of Gadeokdo Island was retained as a long-term project, raising expectations that Busan Port's competitiveness will grow further in the years ahead.

The city expects the inclusion of the eco-friendly multi-energy terminal plan to diversify bunkering fuel options at Busan Port and sharpen its edge as a global shipping and logistics hub ahead of the Arctic route era.

Should Arctic shipping routes become fully active, Busan Port is expected to serve as a central axis of eco-friendly maritime logistics linking Europe and North America, generating significant economic value while acting as a catalyst for the growth of related industries such as eco-friendly ship repair and equipment manufacturing.