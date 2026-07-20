"Naneun Solo" Season 30 couple Yeongsu and Oksu are getting married.

On Saturday, a video titled "The Oksu-dong Couple Is Done Dating" was uploaded to the pair's YouTube channel, "Huinoarak."

The video follows the two on a trip to Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and captures the moment Yeongsu proposed to Oksu.

At a restaurant he had secretly booked in advance, Yeongsu handed her a handwritten letter confessing his feelings.

Oksu began reading the letter in her usual cheerful manner, but her expression turned visibly moved as she reached the proposal.

Yeongsu then presented the proposal gift — a luxury watch — prompting Oksu to joke, "Shouldn't you be on one knee?" Yeongsu laughed it off, saying, "That I really cannot do."

When Oksu pressed him — "Are we really getting married? Is this a real proposal?" — Yeongsu replied firmly, "Of course. You have to marry me."

The watch is a luxury timepiece valued at 14 million won ($9,430).

Yeongsu and Oksu appeared on Season 30 of "Naneun Solo" on SBS Plus and ENA, which aired from January to March this year, and became the season's final couple before developing into a real-life relationship.