Field voices to shape policy, boosting public benefits and quality of life

A public contest aimed at improving forest protection policy by incorporating voices from the field is now underway.

The Korea Forest Service announced Monday it is holding the "2026 Forest Protection Policy Reform Public Contest" for the first time this year, seeking to make the country's forest protection regime more rational by incorporating a wide range of public input.

The contest was designed to channel on-the-ground perspectives into policy, with the goal of protecting forests in a healthier and more systematic way, enhancing their public benefits and contributing to improvements in people's quality of life.

Submissions may address policy improvements related to forest protection zones, protected trees and forest biological resources as defined under the Forest Protection Act. Entries will be evaluated on specificity, feasibility, effectiveness, creativity and continuity, with winners selected and recognized accordingly.

Any South Korean citizen may participate. Proposals must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, either by post or email, using the designated application form.

Results will be announced at the end of September. Submission forms, detailed schedules and further information are available on the Korea Forest Service website under the official notices section.

Through the contest, the Korea Forest Service said it intends to incorporate ideas proposed directly by the public into policy reform, advancing field-centered governance and delivering forest administration that citizens can tangibly feel.

"Forest protection policy becomes more effective when it reflects the inconveniences people experience in the field and the diverse opinions they hold," said Park Yeong-hwan, director of the Forest Environment Protection Division at the Korea Forest Service. "We ask for the public's attention and participation so that fresh ideas can serve as the foundation for advancing the forest protection regime."