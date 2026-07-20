RESCENE member Wonyi has topped the girl group individual brand reputation rankings for July 2026.

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed consumer behavior data for the July rankings by extracting 118,222,173 big data entries on 735 individual girl group members from June 19 to July 19, according to Star Today.

The top 30 individual girl group brand reputation rankings for July were led by RESCENE's Wonyi, followed by IVE's Jang Won-young, aespa's Karina, BLACKPINK's Jennie, RESCENE's Minami, BLACKPINK's Lisa, IVE's An Yu-jin, ILLIT's Wonhee, RESCENE's Jenna, BLACKPINK's Rosé, RESCENE's May, aespa's Winter, RESCENE's Liv, Red Velvet's Irene, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, TWICE's Nayeon, ITZY's Ryujin, Red Velvet's Joy, Girls' Generation's Yoona, TWICE's Sana, IVE's Rei, Le Sserafim's Kim Chae-won, NMIXX's Seol-yun, aespa's Ningning, Red Velvet's Seulgi, DIA's Jung Chae-yeon, TWICE's Jihyo, TWICE's Jeongyeon and fromis_9's Lee Chae-young.

Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute director Gu Chang-hwan said Wonyi scored highly in link analysis on the keywords "pretty," "communicate" and "reverse chart climb," while keyword analysis highlighted "Love Attack," "Lee Seon-min" and "Pretty Girl." Her positive sentiment ratio stood at 91.26 percent.

RESCENE has recently drawn attention through Wonyi's YouTube channel, where she has gained a following for her "Geoje girl" and "gyaru character" personas. She has also become widely popular through the "Geoje Yaho" meme.