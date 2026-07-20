Sancheong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province will open its senior civil servant meetings in full to residents in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in county administration, sharing key policy decisions and the progress of major initiatives to build public trust.

County Chief Yoo Myeong-hyeon chaired the second senior civil servant meeting of his term Monday at the county office's main conference room, marking the first time the session was held in an open format. Sancheong-gun plans to post recorded footage of the twice-monthly executive meetings on its official YouTube channel going forward.

Monday's meeting moved beyond routine departmental briefings to focus on substantive discussions of key issues and the development of concrete action plans.

Yoo called for swift progress on campaign pledges from the ninth elected term, directing all departments to complete preliminary administrative procedures quickly so that pledges translate into tangible projects and to reflect the necessary funding in this year's supplementary budget and the 2027 main budget without delay. He also instructed officials to step up coordination with South Gyeongsang Province, central government ministries and the National Assembly to resolve local issues and secure state and provincial funding.

The meeting also reviewed on-site safety measures for the summer heat and the peak holiday season. The county will push ahead with protection measures for heat-vulnerable groups — including elderly farmers, outdoor workers and seniors living alone — while conducting intensive checks on the deployment of safety personnel at swimming areas and compliance with rafting safety rules.

In connection with the "2026 ON Sancheong Shining Summer Night Festival" set for July 31, Yoo ordered advance safety inspections of the venue and a strengthened emergency response system, and directed staff to set aside designated seating for the elderly, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. He encouraged employees to take their summer leave while asking departments to maintain proper staffing arrangements to ensure uninterrupted public services.

The meeting also served as an occasion to share recent administrative achievements — including results from external evaluations and selections for regional development grant programs — and to recognize staff members who drove key projects forward.

"We must sharpen our policy execution so that campaign pledges deliver results that residents can actually feel," Yoo said, adding that officials should "pay close attention on the ground to prevent heat-related incidents and water-activity accidents." He also said the county would "transparently share the process of running county administration through open executive meetings, and pursue trustworthy governance grounded in communication and accountability."