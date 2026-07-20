Solar LED traffic safety technology: developer of solar delineator for smart traffic data transmission wins top honor

Jo Jung-suk, CEO of Smart Energy Co., took home the grand prix — the top prize — at the 2026 Woman Inventor of the Year Expo, held July 16 through 18, earning the title of Woman Inventor of the Year for her development of a solar delineator for smart traffic data transmission.

The expo, hosted by the Korean Intellectual Property Office and organized by the Korea Women Inventors Association, was held jointly with the Women's Invention Fair under the integrated banner of the 2026 Woman Inventor of the Year Expo. This year's event drew a record 591 entries from 21 countries, showcasing fresh ideas and innovative technologies from women inventors across fields including living, beauty, industry and technology.

Jo's award-winning invention is a smart traffic safety facility that combines solar LED lighting with sensors for transmitting and receiving traffic data. The device improves on conventional delineators, which rely on vehicle headlight reflection, by clearly marking road boundaries across a wide range of conditions and expanding the potential for integration into smart traffic infrastructure — qualities that earned it high marks from judges.

The semi-grand prix went to five inventors: Kim Mi-kyung of EL Industry Co. for a "boundary block freshwater tank," Lee Mi-nam of YH Life Co. for a "shoe insert support device," Matiyakubova Farakhat of Uzbekistan for a "pipeline moisture content meter," Huang Zhongshan of Taiwan for a "biodegradable PP platform," and Fariya Tork of New Zealand for a "film-forming liquid bandage system."

Kim Ki-beom, president of the Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board, said the office would continue to strengthen support so that outstanding inventions by women inventors can lead to patents and commercialization, and ultimately expand into overseas markets.