YouTuber Kim Sun-tae, known as "Chungju Man," is set to host a new KBS web variety show.

KBS announced Monday that the show, "Donsuntae Seonggong Sidae," will premiere July 29 on the YouTube channel KBS Entertain, with new episodes every Wednesday.

In the show, Kim moves to Seoul in pursuit of greater success and invites guests who have achieved their own success stories to his rented Seoul room, where he asks them to share their secrets.

"Kim Sun-tae, who has proven his influence as a 'god of public relations,' is teaming up with KBS to go beyond short-form content and take on long-form interviews," KBS said, adding that the show would offer "fresh fun and relatability."

Kim gained recognition for transforming the public-sector communications landscape while working as a civil servant at the Chungju city government in North Chungcheong Province, where he led the official YouTube channel "ChungTV" and built a subscriber base of nearly 1 million.

He then launched his personal YouTube channel, "Kim Sun-tae," under the concept of "promoting everything in the world," carving out a new chapter in his career. The channel now has 1.69 million subscribers.