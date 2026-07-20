Dynapro R213 supplied exclusively Round 10 Finland Rally opens July 30

Hankook Tire & Technology announced Monday that the 2026 World Rally Championship Round 9 — the Estonia Rally — concluded Sunday (local time) across the Tartu region and surrounding southern areas of Estonia.

Hankook Tire served as the exclusive supplier of its Dynapro R213 extreme all-weather rally tire for the event. The Estonia Rally is one of the WRC's signature high-speed gravel events, featuring average speeds exceeding 120 kilometers per hour, successive jump sections and sharp changes in road surface. The rally ran across 18 special stages covering a total distance of 301.8 kilometers.

Tire grip and durability proved decisive throughout the competition, with blind crests and abrupt surface transitions placing heavy demands on the rubber. Hankook Tire said the Dynapro R213 effectively absorbed impacts during high-speed runs and repeated jump sections while delivering stable traction, braking performance and wear resistance on unpaved surfaces.

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team's Sami Pajari took the overall victory. His teammate Oliver Solberg finished second, while Adrien Fourmaux of the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team claimed third.

The WRC Round 10 Finland Rally is scheduled to run from July 30 to Aug. 2 in Jyväskylä, Finland. The Finland Rally is regarded as the fastest gravel rally of the WRC season, characterized by high-speed forest roads and continuous jump sections.

"We are currently the exclusive tire supplier across all WRC classes, and we are incorporating data gathered under extreme driving conditions into our research and development to strengthen product competitiveness," a Hankook Tire official said.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire has been actively expanding its product lineup to broaden customer choice, including the recent domestic launch of the Ionflex Climate, an all-season tire designed exclusively for electric vehicles.