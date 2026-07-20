Golden Blue announced Monday that all four of its products entered in the 2026 International Wine & Spirit Competition won awards, extending its winning streak to 12 consecutive years since its first entry in 2015.

Founded in Britain in 1969, the IWSC ranks among the world's three premier spirits competitions, alongside the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Monde Selection in Belgium. Golden Blue entered four products this year: Golden Blue The Sapphirus, Golden Blue The Diamond, Golden Blue Quartz and Phantom The Original Reserve.

The four entries collected three silver medals and one bronze. The premium Golden Blue The Diamond scored 94 out of 100 points and Golden Blue The Sapphirus scored 92, each earning silver. Both products have won awards every year since Golden Blue first competed at the IWSC in 2015. Golden Blue Quartz, aimed at younger consumers, also took silver with a score of 90.

"We have set a remarkable record of 12 consecutive wins in Britain, the home of whisky," said Park So-young, CEO of Golden Blue. "We will continue to demonstrate Golden Blue's excellence through rigorous quality management and innovation."