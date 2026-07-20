Lotte Chilsung Beverage announced Monday that the ultra-lightweight bottle for its Icis mineral water brand won a main prize in the Brand & Communication Design category at the Red Dot Design Award 2026.

The Red Dot Design Award ranks among the world's three most prestigious design honors, alongside the iF Design Award (International Forum Design Award) and the IDEA (International Design Excellence Award).

The Icis ultra-lightweight bottle earned high marks for its eco-friendly packaging, which reduces plastic use while improving quality stability and ease of recycling.

Developed under the concept "disappearing for the environment," the bottle cuts the weight of a 500-milliliter PET bottle from 11.6 grams to 9.4 grams — a reduction of about 18.9 percent. A cross-rib structure spreads load and impact across the thinner container walls.

"We will continue working tirelessly to introduce new designs that add value to our products," a Lotte Chilsung Beverage official said.