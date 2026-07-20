Namyang Dairy Products announced Monday it will operate a pop-up cafeteria called the "Emong Cool Storage" at the Yeouido Han River swimming pool in Seoul for the summer holiday season.

The "Emong Cool Storage" will run at the Yeouido Han River pool cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Aug. 30. The menu will feature snowflake shaved ice made from whole-frozen blocks of Choco Emong, Matcha Emong and Red Bean Emong milk, topped with various garnishes. Refrigerated Emong packs will also be available for purchase.

Starting Thursday, customers who follow Namyang Dairy Products' official SNS accounts and post a verification photo will receive limited-edition goods including a dust bag and an air pillow. The company has also prepared a "Han River Pool Package" combining pool admission tickets, shaved-ice coupons and merchandise.

Choco Emong, launched in 2011, held a 24.9 percent share of the domestic offline chocolate-flavored processed milk market last year, according to NielsenIQ Korea, making it No. 1 for four consecutive years. The company has recently been expanding the line with Matcha Emong, Red Bean Emong and a no-sugar Choco Emong Mini. Red Bean Emong, launched last month, was first tested through Kakao Makers before the company expanded sales to major online channels including Naver and Coupang Inc.

"We will continue to expand brand experiences through a variety of hands-on programs that allow us to communicate directly with consumers," a Namyang Dairy Products official said.