Staff display a range of summer cooling products, including hand fans and portable electric fans, at Kyobo Book Centre & Hot Tracks on the seventh floor of Lotte Department Store's Sangin branch in Daegu. [Lotte Department Store]
Staff display a range of summer cooling products, including hand fans and portable electric fans, at Kyobo Book Centre & Hot Tracks on the seventh floor of Lotte Department Store's Sangin branch in Daegu. [Lotte Department Store]

Lotte Department Store's Sangin branch in Daegu announced Monday it is holding a summer cooling product showcase at Kyobo Book Centre & Hot Tracks on the seventh floor, bringing together a selection of items to help shoppers beat the heat.

The exhibition features a range of products suited for record-breaking summer temperatures, from hand fans to designer portable electric fans.

Running through Aug. 17, the event goes beyond a simple product sale, doubling as a themed "bookcation" (Book + Vacance) zone that blends books and stationery with the cooling merchandise.


kbj7653@heraldcorp.com