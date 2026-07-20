Lotte Department Store's Sangin branch in Daegu announced Monday it is holding a summer cooling product showcase at Kyobo Book Centre & Hot Tracks on the seventh floor, bringing together a selection of items to help shoppers beat the heat.

The exhibition features a range of products suited for record-breaking summer temperatures, from hand fans to designer portable electric fans.

Running through Aug. 17, the event goes beyond a simple product sale, doubling as a themed "bookcation" (Book + Vacance) zone that blends books and stationery with the cooling merchandise.