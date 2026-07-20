Singer Kim Jong-kook showed his love of football again Sunday.

The episode of SBS variety show "Running Man" that aired Sunday featured a race among cast members to determine the call time for their next shoot.

The members failed their first mission, leaving them visibly dismayed to learn they would have to report at 4:30 a.m. for the next recording.

While traveling, Yoo Jae-suk complained, "If it's going to be like this, 1 a.m. would be better. Four and five in the morning are the most awkward times." The other members nodded in agreement, saying it was too late to sleep and too early to pull an all-nighter.

Kim Jong-kook was unfazed. "If it's 1 a.m., I can play football, do laundry and head out," he said, leaving everyone stunned.

He added that he spends the whole week looking forward to the days he gets to play football, revealing the depth of his passion for the sport.

Watching Kim Jong-kook's love of football, Yoo Jae-suk stepped forward with a nomination. "I recommend Kim Jong-kook for chairman of the football association," he declared.

Ji Suk-jin backed the suggestion, saying, "I can vouch for him. He's someone you can trust and hand the job to."

Kim Jong-kook responded with confidence, as if he had been waiting for the moment. "I'll do it right. I don't even need to be paid a single won," he said, sending the room into laughter.