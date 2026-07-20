Golfzon Cultural Foundation (chairman Kim Young-chan) delivered essential goods kits worth 10 million won ($6,740) to 250 vulnerable households in Haman-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday as part of its "Golfzon Neighbor Love Happy Sharing" initiative.

A handover ceremony at the Haman-gun office was attended by Park Young-jun, team leader at Golfzon Cultural Foundation; Lee Seung-jun, division head at Golfzon County; Haman-gun Governor Cha Seok-ho; and Kim Dong-geun, general manager of Golfzon County South Gyeongsang Province, among other officials. The kits, consisting of ready-to-eat foods with a long shelf life, will be distributed to residents in need through the Haman-gun office.

Now in its sixth consecutive year since 2021, the "Golfzon Neighbor Love Happy Sharing" program is organized by Golfzon Cultural Foundation in partnership with local municipal offices. It provides essential goods to community members in need, funded by Golfzon's corporate support and donations from Golfzon Group employees.

"Golfzon Cultural Foundation continues its sharing activities to build a warm society alongside our neighbors," chairman Kim Young-chan said. "We plan to keep up sincere and steady support to bring warmth to those who need it."