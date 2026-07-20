Public online mall Namdojangter partners with 11st; 15% discount coupons issued daily through July 31

E-commerce platform 11st is partnering with Namdojangter, the public online shopping mall of the South Jeolla Province-Gwangju integrated special city, to expand online sales channels for local farming and fishing households.

Namdojangter is a publicly operated retail platform established to support the online sales of local small and medium-sized businesses and boost the income of farmers and fishers, selling agricultural, fishery and livestock products from 22 cities and counties across the region, it said Monday.

11st plans to link and sell more than 20,000 products offered by some 2,000 sellers registered on Namdojangter before the end of the year.

A special promotional event, "Namdojangter Stamina Food Festival," will run through July 31, giving customers direct access to local agricultural, fishery and livestock products.

Items on offer range from popular stamina-boosting ingredients such as abalone, eel and Korean beef to seasonal local specialties including potatoes, corn, garlic and mushrooms.

To drive sales during the event, three "15% Namdojangter stacking discount coupons" — each capped at 10,000 won ($7) — will be issued daily.

"We plan to continue close cooperation so that the outstanding agricultural, fishery and livestock products of South Jeolla Province and Gwangju can reach more customers, and local farming and fishing households can secure new sales opportunities," an 11st official said.