Lee Jin-kyung claimed her fourth career title at the fifth event of the 2026 Lotte Rent-a-Car WG Tour, posting rounds of 12 under par and 11 under par for a total of 23 under par in the final at Golfzon Joymarou Champions Hall in Daejeon on Sunday, Golfzon (CEO Park Gang-su) announced Monday. The tournament carried a purse of 80 million won ($53,900).

The competition was played over 36 holes in a single day using Golfzon's TwoVision NX Tour mode, on the Pinestone CC course (18 holes, par 72) set at 6,087 meters with a green difficulty rating of 4. A field of 80 players competed, with the top 60 advancing to the final round after a back-count cutoff following the first round.

Lee entered the final round tied for the lead with Seo Cho-bi and Jo Yun-jeong, playing a composed and steady front nine before seizing control with a birdie on the eighth hole. Despite pressure from players closing in quickly, Lee recorded seven birdies on the back nine alone, finishing at 23 under par to secure her fourth WG Tour title.

Long hitter Jo Ye-jin played strategically to score well on the lengthy course but narrowly missed a birdie chance on the 18th hole, finishing as runner-up at 22 under par.

Lee, who took home the winner's prize of 17 million won, said consistent practice was behind her success. "I think consistently practicing paid off and led to a good result," she said. "In the second half of the season, I will prepare just as hard as I have been and show everyone I can finish in the top 10 at every tournament."