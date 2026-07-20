Jungheung Construction, a flagship affiliate of Jungheung Construction Group, will open the model home for Wolgyae Jungheung S-Class Rivière in Wolgyae-dong, Nowon-gu, Seoul on Friday and launch pre-sales in earnest.

According to Jungheung Construction, the complex is being developed through a residential reconstruction project in Wolgyae-dong. It will comprise five buildings rising up to 20 above-ground floors over three basement levels, with a total of 355 units in exclusive use areas of 36, 59 and 84 square meters. Move-in is expected around May 2029. Of the total, 135 units are designated for general pre-sale, with the 84-square-meter units priced in the upper 1.4 billion won ($943,000) range.

The apartment subscription process begins with special supply on Monday, followed by first-priority applications for residents of the relevant area on Tuesday, first-priority applications for other areas on Wednesday and second-priority applications on Thursday. Winning applicants will be announced Aug. 5, with contract signings scheduled from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20.

Wolgyae Jungheung S-Class Rivière sits near Seokgye Station on subway lines 1 and 6, offering convenient access to major city hubs including City Hall, Seoul Station and Digital Media City. Residents can also transfer to line 7 at Taereung Entrance Station — one stop away — for quick connections to the Gangnam area.

Several large-scale development projects nearby are expected to improve the residential environment. These include the Jangwi New Town redevelopment, which will add about 32,000 housing units, and the planned Gwangundae Station transit-oriented development, a mixed-use project combining office, commercial and residential facilities on a site of about 150,000 square meters.

Lifestyle infrastructure is also a draw: an E-mart Traders outlet in Wolgyae-dong is already nearby, and an iPark Mall is planned for the area. Several schools are within reach, including Seongok Elementary School, Gwangwoon Middle School and Daejin High School, and residents can take advantage of the hagwon district in neighboring Junggye-dong.

The Uicheon stream runs near the complex, and green space is plentiful thanks to the Jungnangcheon Ecological Park and Buk Seoul Dream Forest. Each unit comes with 1.6 parking spaces on average. The complex will also feature fitness facilities, communal resident amenities, a small library and a daycare center, all expected to contribute to high resident satisfaction.

"The complex stands to benefit from large-scale development projects such as Jangwi New Town and the Gwangundae Station transit-oriented development, and it enjoys a dual transit-oriented location with easy access to both Seokgye Station and Gwangundae Station," an industry official said. "The Jungnangcheon Ecological Park provides a pleasant living environment, and a variety of school options are within walking distance."

Meanwhile, core affiliates of Jungheung Group, including Jungheung Construction and Jungheung Construction Co., opened a Seoul office in Dangsan-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu last month and have begun full operations.