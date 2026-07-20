Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol said Monday that the ministry must focus its efforts on delivering changes people can tangibly feel, with thorough preparation for upcoming events including a large-scale real estate forum and the announcement of a tax reform plan.

Koo made the remarks at an expanded senior staff meeting held at Government Complex Sejong, attended by both vice ministers, division and bureau chiefs, and general affairs directors.

"The second-half economic growth strategy, the presidential policy briefing and the national fiscal strategy conference have laid out the direction of economic policy and 10 key tasks for the second half of the year," Koo said. "Follow-up measures must be carried out without delay so that the announced policy tasks translate into tangible results the public can feel."

He added that policies must work on the ground. "Each division and bureau should closely review detailed implementation plans for its assigned tasks, communicate actively in the field, and raise the quality of policy execution so that citizens and businesses can feel the difference in practice," he said.

Koo said the ministry would also accelerate innovation in how it works. "With economic challenges and policy tasks piling up in the second half, we will push harder to work more efficiently and deliver greater results," he said.

Following the meeting, an integrity education session was held for senior officials. Koo urged staff to set an example in that area as well. "As the ministry overseeing the economy, we must continuously strive to demonstrate exemplary conduct in integrity so that we can rebuild as an organization trusted by the public," he said.