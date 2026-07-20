Noh Seung-yul closed out the PGA Tour's Corales Punta Cana Championship ($4 million purse) in style, carding a 7-under final round.

Playing Monday (Korean Standard Time) at Punta Cana Resort and Club (par 72) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Noh made seven birdies — and no bogeys — to shoot a 7-under 65 in the fourth and final round.

Noh had entered the day tied for 81st, the lowest-ranked player to make the cut, but his closing 65 lifted him to a share of 48th at a total of 8-under 280.

Noh competes primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour's second-tier circuit. He has played four PGA Tour events this season, making the cut in two, including this week's tournament.

The winner's check of $720,000 went to Italy's Stefano Mazzoli, who finished at 20-under 268. Mazzoli, who plays mainly on the DP World Tour, claimed his first victory in an event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The tournament was set up for players who did not qualify for The Open Championship, held during the same week, and was co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Gordon Sargent (United States) and Todd Clements (England) finished tied for second at 19-under 269, while Will Gordon and Ben James, both of the United States, shared fourth at 18-under 270.

Defending champion Garrick Higgo of South Africa also finished tied for 48th alongside Noh at 8-under 280.