Eunpyeong-gu in Seoul said its "Integrated Oral Care System for Vulnerable Groups" project was selected as an outstanding case in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's 2026 "Walking with the Vulnerable" initiative in June, district mayor Kim Mi-kyung announced.

The district used AI-based dental screenings to improve medical access for vulnerable residents, enabling early detection of oral diseases and delivering prevention-focused health management services.

The program was recognized for building a community-centered integrated oral care system and for advancing equity in oral health outcomes.

In addition, the district drew on designated funds from the hometown love donation program to subsidize implant costs and encouraged donations for free orthodontic treatment, working with medical institutions to ease the financial burden on vulnerable residents.

The district plans to further expand its AI-based, prevention-focused oral health services and continue pursuing tailored oral health programs for vulnerable groups in partnership with the local community.

"This project is meaningful in that it improved medical access for vulnerable residents and helped reduce health inequality," district mayor Kim said. "We will keep expanding prevention-focused health management services to promote the oral health of our residents."