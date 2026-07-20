Gangdong-gu in Seoul, led by District Mayor Lee Su-hee, is rolling out the "Dolbom SOS Temporary Home Care Additional Support" project through December to ensure residents who struggle with daily life due to illness — or who need housekeeping and caregiving assistance after a hospital discharge — can receive care services without interruption.

Eligible recipients include residents enrolled in the district's integrated care program: discharged patients, those assessed as ineligible for long-term care ratings, and those awaiting a rating decision. Residents aged 65 and older who are not enrolled in the integrated care program but need daily living support such as housekeeping or caregiving after a hospital discharge may also apply.

Eligible recipients whose household income falls at or below 100 percent of the median income standard will receive full coverage of up to 2.4 million won ($1,610) in service costs. Residents may use up to 1.8 million won on existing Dolbom SOS services — such as meal delivery and hospital accompaniment — and then access up to an additional 600,000 won for temporary home care services including housekeeping visits and caregiving. Those who do not use other Dolbom SOS services may apply the full 2.4 million won toward temporary home care.

Through the project, the district plans to help residents who find it difficult to live alone immediately after discharge, or who suddenly need housekeeping or caregiving support, maintain stable daily lives in their own homes. The Seoul Metropolitan Government will fund the entire project budget.

"This project is a policy designed to provide uninterrupted care to residents on the verge of losing services because they have used up their annual support limit, and to elderly residents who urgently need housekeeping and caregiving help after a hospital discharge," District Mayor Lee said. "We will actively promote and carry out the project through the end of the year so that residents who need care do not face hardship due to cost or system limitations."

Residents can apply for the Dolbom SOS Temporary Home Care Additional Support project and receive detailed consultations at their neighborhood community center or at the Care Support Team of the Welfare Policy Division at Gangdong-gu District Office.