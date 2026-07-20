US President Donald Trump leaned toward Argentina ahead of the World Cup final against Spain on Sunday (local time), saying it was "hard to bet against Messi" winning the championship.

The White House posted a Fox Sports interview with Trump on X shortly after the final kicked off at 3 p.m. Eastern time that day.

Asked to predict the outcome, Trump said he had given the question considerable thought and had expected it to come up.

"It's not that important politically, and I don't like getting involved in these things," he said, before invoking Argentina's star Lionel Messi. "It's hard to bet against Messi."

The remarks amounted to a prediction that Argentina, led by Messi, was the likely champion. Trump went on to praise a specific play, saying, "I saw that pass — it was really perfect," and adding that he had watched Messi shake off a defender despite heavy pressure. The comments appeared to refer to Messi's performance in the semifinal against England.

Trump doubled down, saying, "It's really hard to bet against Messi. He is great."

Trump also called Argentine President Javier Milei "my friend" and said he had "done a fantastic job."

His relationship with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been far less warm. At a recent NATO summit, Trump called Spain a "terrible partner," criticizing Madrid over its defense spending and its stance toward Iran, among other disputes with Washington.

Trump attended the final at a stadium in New Jersey with first lady Melania Trump. Marine One, the presidential helicopter, was spotted flying over the venue before kickoff.

After the US national anthem played, Trump appeared briefly on the stadium's large screen alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino for about one to two seconds, drawing little visible reaction from the crowd, according to the White House press pool.

Trump was expected to present the World Cup trophy to the winning team, the Associated Press reported.