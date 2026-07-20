Yangcheon-gu will carry out a phased environmental improvement project at the plaza of Yangcheon Cultural Center in 2026 and 2027, aiming to transform the aging space into a safer and more comfortable public area, the district announced.

Completed in 1998, Yangcheon Cultural Center is a multipurpose cultural facility spanning two below-ground floors and five above-ground floors. It serves as the district's premier cultural hub, housing a 684-seat main theater, a 230-seat Sunflower Hall and a lifestyle culture center. The venue draws large numbers of residents throughout the year for performances, exhibitions, lifestyle programs and major community events such as New Year's receptions.

The first-floor plaza has not undergone comprehensive renovation since the center opened, and deteriorating flooring, cracks and water pooling have long prompted calls for improvements. The aging decorative tiles in particular posed a significant slip hazard, making repairs to ensure visitor safety and ease of movement an urgent priority.

In response, the district applied for a special local-issues grant in the second half of last year and secured 600 million won ($403,000) in project funding. It completed the detailed design in June and plans to begin the first phase of construction in late August. The district will commit an additional 199 million won in local funds to complete the second phase by the second half of 2027.

The renovation covers five areas: replacing the flooring with more durable materials, waterproofing, upgrading the stormwater drainage trenches, replacing tactile paving blocks, and improving ramps for wheelchair users. The work will fully replace the worn flooring and overhaul the drainage system to minimize water pooling during rainfall, while also enhancing accessibility for people with mobility difficulties.

To minimize disruption to the center's operations and performance schedule, the plaza will be divided into two sections and renovated in stages. This year's first-phase work will prioritize the 1,238-square-meter front plaza, while the 508-square-meter side plaza will be renovated in 2027 — completing a full renewal of the entire plaza while keeping disruption to cultural events to a minimum.

"A cultural space should be more than a place to watch performances — it should be somewhere residents can enjoy culture and connect with one another in their everyday lives," Yangcheon-gu District Mayor Lee Gi-jae said. "Through this environmental improvement project, we will create a safer and more comfortable setting, turning the plaza into an open square where culture and daily life come together naturally."