Visible changes in road conditions and other improvements have emerged in Gangnam-gu since District Mayor Kim Hyun-gi took office.

Gangnam-gu has moved quickly to fulfill a campaign pledge made under the ninth directly elected term: improving traffic congestion and other conditions along Yeongdong-daero caused by ongoing development.

The district is carrying out emergency repairs on a 235-meter stretch between Samsung Station intersection and Hwimun High School intersection, where road surface irregularities have been particularly severe.

The district completed the first phase of resurfacing — covering 123 meters of the most severely uneven sections — between July 10 and July 11. The remaining 112-meter stretch of Yeongdong-daero and the Teheran-ro section at Samsung Station intersection have cleared coordination with relevant agencies and will undergo additional repairs from Monday through Wednesday.

The Yeongdong-daero underground complex development project is advancing along an approximately 1-kilometer corridor from Hwimun High School intersection to COEX intersection, divided into four construction zones. The sections now being repaired fall within Zone 4.

Prolonged construction in this area has caused significant height differences across the road surface, creating bumps and uneven patches that have disrupted vehicle traffic. Complaints surged particularly about nighttime conditions, when lower traffic volumes lead to higher driving speeds — amplifying the impact of the rough surface and raising the risk of accidents.

District Mayor Kim personally drove through the site on July 2 to assess road conditions firsthand, then requested prompt repairs from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and contractor Lotte Engineering & Construction. Both the city and the contractor acknowledged residents' inconvenience and cooperated actively, coordinating the construction schedule and the scope of repairs.

The district held a progress review meeting Tuesday to assess the results of the road repairs. Attendees included the district mayor and Gangnam-gu officials, along with representatives from the Eastern Road Management Office, the Yeongdong-daero Development Task Force and Lotte Engineering & Construction. Participants shared the results of the first phase of repairs and discussed the schedule for the remaining sections and road management measures during ongoing construction.

Going forward, the district said it will immediately share with relevant agencies any complaints about road damage, surface irregularities or pedestrian inconvenience arising from the Yeongdong-daero complex development project, and work to resolve them promptly.

"Throughout my term, I will practice field administration that attends carefully to even the smallest inconveniences residents face," District Mayor Kim said. "I will make sure every campaign pledge of the ninth elected term — to energize Gangnam and delight its residents — is fulfilled."