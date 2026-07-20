[Herald Business = Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Seoul's Dobong-gu, led by District Mayor Kim Dong-wook, will host four consecutive economic and financial lectures from July through August to help young residents build their asset management skills.

Popular speakers active in the economic and financial field will take the stage to offer practical guidance on personal finance, youth rental housing, and investment and asset allocation.

The first session will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the grand auditorium of Changdong Aurene. Instructor Son Hui-ae, who runs the YouTube channel "Gaenyeomsitneun Huiaessi" (Sensible Huiae) and shares a wide range of financial information, will lead the lecture.

The session will focus on the theme "Personal Finance That Secures Your Entire Life," covering the basic principles young people need to know when starting out with personal finance and how to manage assets across different life stages.

The second session will take place July 28 at 7 p.m. at the same venue. Bang Eun-seong, team leader and operator of the YouTube channel "Ayoungie's Happy Housing," will guide attendees through the types of youth rental housing available, key support programs and what to check during the application process.

The third session is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. at Changdong Aurene. Instructor Kim Seong-il will present on the theme "Smart Investing for Youth: The Power of Asset Allocation Over Stock Picking," introducing strategies for spreading risk and managing assets with a long-term perspective rather than concentrating on specific investment products.

The fourth and final session will be held Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Seoninbong Hall on the second floor of the Dobong-gu Office. Instructor Kim Jjanbu will lead a session titled "Kim Jjanbu's First Finance Class," sharing practical methods for spending management, saving and personal finance that early-career workers and finance beginners can apply immediately in daily life.

All sessions run 90 minutes, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Capacity is 80 participants per session for the first three sessions and 200 for the fourth.

The lectures are open to young residents of Dobong-gu and Dobong-gu residents in general. Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis via the QR code on the promotional poster and closes once each session reaches capacity. The first session is nearing its registration deadline.

"Personal finance, housing and investment are things young people just entering economic life must understand in order to build a stable future," District Mayor Kim said. "I hope these lectures help young residents and community members establish their own financial management standards and put them into practice in their daily lives."