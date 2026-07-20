Seoul's Seocho-gu (district mayor Jeon Seong-su) has introduced a "Taegukgi banner lighting" system along Cheonggyesan-ro near Cheonggyesan Entrance Station, incorporating the national flag into the district's existing streetlamp banner lighting starting this month.

In June, the district became the first in the country to combine banner lighting featuring the "Cheonggyerowa BI" branding and the Seocho-gu logo with streetlamps along Cheonggyesan-ro, enhancing the image of the Cheonggyerowa commercial district and improving the nighttime pedestrian environment. The newly unveiled Taegukgi banner lighting merges the national flag banner with decorative illumination, aiming to convey the flag's symbolic significance clearly even at night while elevating the overall streetscape.

The Taegukgi banner lighting is set to run from Constitution Day on July 17 through Liberation Day on Aug. 15, going beyond a simple flag display to create a safer pedestrian environment and improve the street's appearance. The district plans to expand streetlamp banner lighting to suit various national holidays, commemorative days and events, creating diverse nighttime landscapes appropriate to each season and occasion.

The district also intends to roll out the system gradually to other commercial districts and streets in the area after a comprehensive review of design, visibility and maintenance considerations.

"We expect this streetlamp banner lighting to do more than brighten the night streets — it will help create a harmonious nighttime landscape that reflects the character of each area," Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su said. "Going forward, we will use the Taegukgi banner lighting to convey the significance of national holidays and commemorative days with greater dignity, and continue building a nighttime landscape that carries both public value and symbolic meaning," he added.