Jungnang-gu (district mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi) began operating a Jungnang-style outdoor heat shelter in the form of an air dome in front of Exit 2 of Junghwa Station on Monday, as the district moves to protect residents from the full force of summer heat.

The district also launched its outdoor refrigerated water station program, known as "Jungnang Ongdalsaem," the same day.

The Jungnang-style outdoor heat shelter is a polyester air-dome structure measuring 10 meters wide, 4.5 meters deep and 3 meters tall, equipped inside with air conditioning, a water purifier, tables and chairs. It will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including weekends and public holidays, through Sept. 30.

A 1-ton weight at the base of the dome ensures structural stability. Should strong winds or a typhoon be forecast, the structure will be temporarily dismantled and reassembled once conditions improve. On-site staff will be stationed at all times to oversee safety and maintain order.

The Jungnang Ongdalsaem water stations will operate at nine locations in parks and along Jungnang Stream through Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Each refrigerator will be stocked with 1,200 bottles of label-free water daily, providing 480,000 bottles in total. Jungnang-gu volunteers called "Saemjigi" will manage the refrigerators and guide users on proper waste sorting.

The district is carrying out a comprehensive heat-wave response plan through Sept. 30. When a heat-wave advisory is in effect, it will operate a 24-hour emergency heat shelter and a heat-wave integrated support center staffed by five teams across 14 departments. The district is also running 153 indoor heat shelters and 197 outdoor shade structures, operating cooling fog systems and pursuing a range of other heat-response initiatives, including protection programs for vulnerable residents.

"Heat waves are a disaster that directly affects residents' health, and we will do our utmost through a range of heat-response programs to ensure residents can get through the summer safely," district mayor Ryu said. "We ask residents to refrain from outdoor activities when a heat-wave advisory is in effect and to take extra care of their health by staying well hydrated."