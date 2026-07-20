Vladimir Putin again expressed gratitude to North Korea for its support in the war in Ukraine during a meeting Sunday with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had "once again expressed gratitude to the North Korean leadership for their assistance in carrying out the special military operation," according to the Tass news agency.

Peskov said Putin added that "the contribution of North Korean soldiers who supported our military will never be forgotten in Russia."

Putin also conveyed "warm regards" to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un through Choe. Tass reported that he said he "greatly values the deep mutual understanding built with Chairman Kim."

Putin spoke highly of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea. In response, Choe said Kim had "reaffirmed his strategic focus on comprehensively developing relations with Russia," Peskov said.

The visit marks Choe's first trip to Russia in about nine months, since last October.

The timing of her visit — with no obvious trigger such as a multilateral summit or significant anniversary — has fueled speculation that the trip may be laying the groundwork for a visit to Russia by Kim Jong-un himself.