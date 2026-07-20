Ryan Fox of New Zealand holed a dramatic birdie on the 18th hole to win the 154th Open Championship by one stroke, claiming the title from a purse of $17.75 million.

Fox carded a 2-under-par 68 on Monday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club (par 70) in Southport, England, finishing at 10-under-par 270 to edge runner-up Cameron Young of the United States by a single stroke in his first major championship victory. The winner's share was $3.2 million.

Fox's path to the title was anything but straightforward. He scraped through the cut tied 85th after the first round and tied 52nd after the second, before firing a 62 in the third round — matching the all-time major record for the lowest 18-hole score — to thrust himself into contention. The final round became a two-man battle between Young and Fox, and it was the 39-year-old Fox who had the last word.

Tied with Young through 17 holes, Fox drained a 3.6-meter birdie putt on the par-4 18th to seal the one-stroke victory, pumping his fist in celebration. The win made him the first New Zealander to claim The Open in 63 years, and his third PGA Tour victory — all three coming in major championships.

Young had played the first 17 holes bogey-free, collecting seven birdies to stand on the verge of his first major title, but a second shot into the bunker short of the green on the 18th led to a bogey and left him as runner-up. He had hoped for a playoff, only for Fox's birdie to end those hopes.

Sam Burns of the United States, who entered the final round as the leader, dropped two shots on the day — one birdie against three bogeys — to finish at 8-under-par 272 and take sole third place.

Kim Si-woo, chasing his first major title, dropped two shots with two birdies and four bogeys to finish at 6-under-par 274, tied for sixth — his first top-10 finish at The Open in eight appearances. Im Sung-jae shot 1-under on the day to finish at 4-under-par 276, tied for 14th.

Kim had made two birdies on the front nine to keep pace with the leaders, but four bogeys on the back nine ended his charge.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States closed with a 3-under-par 67 to finish at 7-under-par 273, tied for fourth alongside England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, one of the pre-tournament favorites, dropped one shot to finish at 1-under-par 279, tied for 40th alongside Jon Rahm of Spain and others.