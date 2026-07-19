A youth water festival billed as the first of its kind hosted by a local government in the Daegu area wrapped up to strong crowds.

According to Dalseong-gun, more than 15,000 visitors attended the Dalseong Water Splash youth festival on Saturday at the DIA Culture Center plaza near Gangjeong Weir in Dasa-eup.

Held under the theme "Log Out of Everyday Life, Dalseong Splash Time," the festival gave young people a space to step away from their routines and connect through water shows and live music.

Demand was high before the event even opened: tickets for the Dalseong Residents Zone sold out within one minute of going on sale, and the General Zone also sold out early.

This year's edition featured a larger stage and a stronger cast lineup than in previous years.

Local young artists opened the show, including students from Keimyung University's theater and musical department, the Bisa cheering squad, street dance crew LMS Crew, and Kwak Mu-seong, who won last year's youth festival talent competition.

Popular artists Chungha, Kim Haon, Zion.T, Nucksal and DJ Subin then took the stage, leading the crowd through a water show.

Dalseong-gun chief Choi Jae-hun said the festival passed without a single safety incident despite uncertain weather. "Building on this achievement of 15,000 people enjoying the event, we will strengthen the scale and content next year to establish it as Daegu's signature summer festival," he said.