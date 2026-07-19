President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday that South Korea's transformation from an aid recipient into an aid donor — and further into a country that shares the value of culture with the world — stands as "a shared human success story built on cooperation and solidarity."

Lee made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan, saying South Korea "achieved both economic growth and mature democracy on the foundation of international cooperation and solidarity."

He went on to say the country had "blossomed into a brilliant culture and established itself as a nation that connects and breathes together with people around the world."

Lee said world heritage sites are "a symbol that binds humanity together across borders and generations, and a firm foundation for practicing peace and cooperation among nations," adding that the shared effort to remember and preserve them allows countries to respect one another's histories and strengthen mutual trust and solidarity within the global community.

He said the value of dialogue through culture becomes "all the more precious in an era groaning under conflict and division."

Lee also invoked independence activist Kim Gu's emphasis on the "power of culture," saying the UNESCO Charter's call to "build the defenses of peace in the minds of men" points to exactly the same vision Kim pursued — using culture to realize peace and lead humanity toward harmony.

He said it was "surely no coincidence" that the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is meeting in South Korea this year, the 150th anniversary of Kim Gu's birth, and pledged that the country would carry on Kim's legacy by safeguarding humanity's precious heritage and contributing to world peace and prosperity.

Lee also highlighted the host city, describing Busan as "a city that holds within it the full weight of Korea's arduous modern history" and saying it stands as living proof of "how international cooperation can transform the fate of a city and a nation."

He added that South Korea would work with UNESCO and partners around the world to build "a more peaceful and prosperous future for humanity," expressing hope that the meeting would become "a new milestone for world heritage protection and international cooperation."