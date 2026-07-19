A man in his 50s has been arrested after attacking an acquaintance with a broken soju bottle during a drinking session, leaving the victim seriously injured.

The Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station in Gyeonggi Province said Sunday it arrested the man, identified only as A, on attempted murder charges and is currently investigating him. Police plan to seek an arrest warrant as soon as the probe is complete.

A is accused of stabbing a fellow man in his 50s, identified as B, once in the shoulder with a broken soju bottle at around 10:15 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in Yeongcheon-dong, Dongtan District, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

Officers who responded to a report of the incident arrested A at the scene. B, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is not in critical condition.

Police said A and B were drinking alone together at B's home when an argument broke out and A attacked him in a fit of rage.

"We are investigating the suspect's motive and the circumstances of the incident," a police official said. "We plan to seek an arrest warrant as soon as the investigation is complete."

The incident comes amid a string of violent crimes involving acquaintances at drinking gatherings. In North Gyeongsang Province, the identity of Jung Jae-hwan, 24, was recently disclosed after he was detained on charges of stabbing a friend dozens of times with a weapon during a drinking session in Gyeongsan on July 4, killing him.