Heavy rain has been falling intermittently across South Jeolla Province and Gwangju.

According to the Gwangju Regional Meteorological Office, cumulative rainfall from Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday totaled 103 mm in Damyang, 58.5 mm in Naju, 55 mm in Nam-gu, 47.5 mm at Chosun University in Dong-gu, 43.5 mm in Punggam, Seo-gu, 43 mm in Gurye, 45 mm in Sijong, Yeongam, and 29 mm in Okgwa, Gokseong.

Some areas recorded hourly rainfall exceeding 30 to 50 mm, including 53 mm in Damyang, 36.1 mm in Mokpo and 31.5 mm in Sijong, Yeongam.

No casualties have been reported, but fire authorities have carried out seven safety interventions in response to waterlogged roads and related hazards.

Naejangsan, Wolchulsan and Jirisan national parks are under partial access restrictions.

Around 400 households near Jangan-ri in Jinwon-myeon, Jangseong-eup, Jangseong-gun have been without power since around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Korea Electric Power Corporation believes a fallen tree struck power lines and severed a high-voltage cable, and crews are working to restore service.

All heavy-rain advisories have been lifted, but the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast 30 to 120 mm or more of additional rain through Tuesday.

"A great deal of rain has already fallen, and further heavy downpours raise concerns about damage — please take precautions against accidents and pay close attention to facility management," a Korea Meteorological Administration official said.