South Jeolla-Gwangju Special City launches integrated public property management system

The South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City announced Sunday that it has developed and begun operating a public property integrated management system using geographic information system (GIS) technology.

The system links property ledger data previously managed in spreadsheet or hangul files to a spatial information platform, visualizing the information on an interactive map.

In a national first, the system lets users click on any map location where public property appears missing or unauthorized occupation is suspected, then immediately register and link that point to an illegal occupation ledger.

Real-time integration with official public records, including the comprehensive real estate registry, reduces administrative errors and lets officials identify hidden public assets and suspected unauthorized occupation sites without visiting in person.

The city developed the system at no additional cost by leveraging existing maintenance contracts for its current platform, and has standardized the underlying data for future use in AI-driven administration.

Seol Hyang-ja, head of the land information division, said the system would "enhance the transparency and efficiency of public property management and secure fiscal soundness through data-based smart administration."