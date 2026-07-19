Mokpo National University and Suncheon National University, which have been at odds over plans to establish a national medical school, will resume negotiations Monday. If the talks collapse, discussions on merging the two universities — and the medical school project itself — will in effect be scrapped.

Representatives from both universities, including vice presidents, will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the merger. The two sides are expected to address the location of the main campus and university hospital, as well as the timeline for the merger process.

The two universities agreed in November 2024 to merge in order to establish a national medical school, but have since been divided over where the medical school should be located.

The transition committee of Gwangju-South Jeolla Special City Mayor Min Hyeong-bae presented a mediation proposal, saying a merger application must be submitted to the Ministry of Education this month for the medical school to open by 2030.

The proposal called for the main campus and medical school to be built first in Mokpo, with the university hospital in Suncheon, followed by the gradual expansion of medical and educational facilities in both areas. Suncheon National University rejected the plan, leaving the two sides without an agreement.

The Suncheon community reacted with anger.

Rep. Kim Moon-su, whose constituency includes Suncheon, put up banners around the city calling on Suncheon National University to "wake up," prompting members of the university community to fire back, asking, "Are you the lawmaker for Suncheon, or for Mokpo?"

Suncheon Mayor Son Hun-mo issued an urgent appeal, warning that banners from both sides — which he said were stoking local divisions — would be forcibly removed if not taken down voluntarily by 6 p.m. that day.

"Suncheon city will cooperate to the fullest extent with the development of the universities, in accordance with the outcome of sincere dialogue between the two schools and Suncheon National University's decision," Son said. He urged politicians and the universities to "continue sufficient dialogue and consultation, respecting each other's positions as much as possible, in order to achieve the shared goal of establishing a national medical school and university hospital."

The negotiations have resumed after Mokpo National University agreed to accommodate Suncheon National University's demands, but whether the two sides can reach a smooth agreement remains uncertain.

An official from the Gwangju-South Jeolla Special City said the transition committee's mediation proposal had not been accepted, but expressed hope that the meeting would give the two universities a chance to discuss the merger on their own terms. "We hope they can reach an agreement on establishing a national medical school and university hospital to build an essential healthcare system," the official said.