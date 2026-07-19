Yongsan-gu in Seoul held the graduation ceremony for the 2026 Yongsan YES Academy on July 16 at Gemma Hall, Sookmyung Women's University.

The Yongsan YES (Yongsan Education School) Academy is a university-linked lifelong learning program that draws on the expertise of university faculty and campus facilities to provide residents with high-quality educational opportunities.

The district has previously partnered with prestigious private universities including Dongguk University, Korea University and Chung-Ang University. This year, Sookmyung Women's University's Future Education Institute was selected as the operating institution, with 50 spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

District Mayor Kim Kyung-dae, Sookmyung Women's University President Moon Si-yeon and Future Education Institute Director Seo Yong-gu attended the ceremony to celebrate the graduates who completed the program. The event began with the presentation of completion certificates and commendations for outstanding participants, followed by congratulatory remarks from the district mayor and university president, and a response address from a graduate representative. Certificates — issued jointly in the names of the district mayor and the university president — were awarded to 32 participants who attended at least 60 percent of sessions.

A graduate representative said the program offered more than knowledge acquisition. "It opened a new perspective on the world and helped me build courage and hope for life," the representative said. "I came to realize that lifelong education is a remarkable journey that nurtures the courage to embrace new challenges and the openness to keep learning."

The program ran for six weeks from June 9, comprising 12 sessions of general liberal arts courses covering cultural studies, creating e-books using AI, arts and creative activities, and humanities. Specific offerings included art appreciation, folk painting, baduk and stories of artists.

"I congratulate all graduates who enjoyed campus life on a lush summer campus and gained new knowledge and experiences," District Mayor Kim said. "Yongsan-gu will continue to lower the barriers to learning and build Yongsan into a lifelong learning city where anyone can pursue their dreams at any time."