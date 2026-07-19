Environmental, social and governance compliance is emerging as a new challenge for South Korean exporters. As the EU's corporate supply chain due diligence law converges with mandatory ESG disclosure requirements in major markets, small and mid-sized Korean companies are increasingly being asked to provide data on carbon emissions, labor conditions and supply chain management by their overseas clients.

KOTRA announced Sunday that it will run a two-day "ESG Practical Competency Enhancement and Coaching Course" starting July 30, in partnership with global testing and certification firm Intertek.

The program was designed to ease the ESG compliance burden that export companies face in practice. Rather than simply explaining regulations, the course walks participants through tracking regulatory trends, handling disclosure and verification tasks, and receiving tailored coaching. The content targets small and mid-sized firms with limited dedicated ESG staff, focusing on material they can apply directly on the job.

Global prime contractors have increasingly demanded verifiable ESG data from their suppliers alongside price and quality. Even companies not directly subject to relevant laws face growing concern that failing to submit required documentation on time could put them at a disadvantage in retaining existing business or winning new contracts within the supply chain.

The first day covers global ESG regulatory trends and the status of mandatory disclosure requirements by country, along with an introduction to government support programs available to exporters. Sessions then move to strategies for responding to the EU's supply chain due diligence rules, hands-on practice with the EcoVadis global ESG rating system, and analysis of best-practice cases.

The second day focuses on the practical work of drafting sustainability reports and a third-party verification checklist for ESG disclosure data. The course also addresses data collection and management methods that many companies find burdensome. Strategies for integrating ESG data management using AI and digital tools will also be introduced.

KOTRA will survey participating companies on their ESG challenges in advance and then provide group coaching sessions tailored to each company's situation, with the goal of helping firms apply what they learn directly to their work after the course.

For exporters, ESG can no longer be viewed simply as a cost burden. As global automakers, battery, electronics and retail companies tighten their supply chain management standards, a supplier's ability to manage data has become part of the terms of doing business. Analysts say companies that systematically manage carbon emissions and human rights and labor records stand to gain an edge in negotiations with overseas partners.

KOTRA said it plans to continue providing information and consulting on ESG regulatory compliance beyond this initial course. The agency also plans to expand practical training needed to enter or maintain positions in global supply chains and strengthen exporters' ability to respond.

"Beyond publishing ESG reports, continuously monitoring supply chain data — including carbon emissions and labor conditions — is becoming central to export competitiveness," said Ahn Young-ju, KOTRA's executive vice president and head of the AI Trade and Investment Division. "We will actively support companies in building effective response capabilities through rapid and accurate information delivery as well as hands-on training."