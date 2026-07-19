Coupang Inc said Sunday it has launched emergency relief efforts for residents and firefighters affected by the blaze at its logistics center in Seoknam-dong, Incheon.

The company began delivering relief supplies Saturday evening to Sinhyeon Elementary School in Incheon, which has been set up as an evacuation shelter for displaced residents. Items delivered include 100 mattresses, about 100 sets of underwear, hundreds of wet wipes and rolls of toilet paper, and 500 cups of ramyun. Meals have also been provided to shelter residents starting that day.

To stock the relief effort, Coupang Inc moved 200 sets of emergency supplies Saturday night from its Sejong fulfillment center — which holds a reserve of 2,000 sets — to a nearby logistics facility in Incheon. The kits include quilts, pillows, towels, socks, compressed wet wipes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and foldable three-layer mattresses. Firefighters stationed at the scene are also receiving a continuous supply of daily necessities such as toothbrushes and phone chargers, along with snacks and beverages.

Jeong Jong-cheol, chief executive of Coupang Fulfillment Services, issued a statement Saturday saying the company would "prioritize the safety of firefighters and actively support their operations on the ground, while fully cooperating with the relevant authorities' investigation." He added that the company would "continue to support local residents who are facing hardship due to the fire."