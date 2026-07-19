The North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education held the 4th North Gyeongsang Student CPR Competition on Saturday at Kyungwoon University in Gumi, with about 150 students from 50 teams representing elementary, middle and high schools across the province.

The 50 competing teams comprised students from grades 4 through 6 in elementary school, grades 7 through 9 in middle school, and grades 10 through 12 in high school, all demonstrating the CPR theory and hands-on skills they had developed through school training.

The competition ran in two sessions — morning and afternoon. Each team performed a self-designed scenario simulating a cardiac arrest, completing the full emergency response sequence within an eight-minute time limit: checking the patient's condition, calling 119, administering CPR and operating an automated external defibrillator (AED).

A panel of five CPR specialists evaluated the teams on the accuracy of their CPR technique, AED operation, appropriateness of scenario presentation and teamwork.

Awards were presented separately for elementary, middle and high school divisions, with the superintendent's prize going to 24 teams across categories including grand prize, excellence award, merit award and encouragement award.

North Gyeongsang education superintendent Lim Jong-sik said the office would continue to strengthen hands-on emergency training so students can build the practical skills to respond calmly in critical situations.