Fubao, South Korea's first home-born giant panda and the eldest of four sisters, turns 6 on Monday — just days after her mother Aibao, the resident panda matriarch at Everland, gave birth to her fourth cub.

Two days before the birthday, a fan club called the Bulssi Campaign — which has held weekly Wednesday rallies demanding an end to what it describes as mistreatment of Fubao at her current home in Sichuan Province, China, and calling for her return to South Korea — organized a sixth-birthday celebration Saturday in front of the Central Post Office in Jung-gu, Seoul.

Fans known as "Fudeokis" gathered that day to celebrate Fubao's birthday and share messages of support wishing her good health and happiness.

The event opened with remarks from a host commemorating Fubao's birth, followed by attendees reading aloud birthday messages they had prepared.

Participants also took part in a quiz on Fubao's life and growth, then lit candles on a birthday cake together and sang "Happy Birthday" to mark her sixth year. A photo and video session followed the main program.

Breeze, a representative of the Bulssi Campaign, said the rain that had fallen through the night cleared as if to bless Fubao. "I hope Fubao's future is as clear as today's sky," Breeze said. "I sincerely thank everyone who joined us with warm hearts for Fubao. I hope today's birthday celebration will be remembered as the heartfelt wish of many people who want Fubao to live a healthy and happy life."

Meanwhile, a large billboard advertisement organized by the Korea Fubao Protection Alliance to mark the panda's birthday began running Friday at Cheongye Plaza in Seoul.

The ad was produced through voluntary fundraising by citizens supporting Fubao and will run on the large outdoor display at Cheongye Korea Building in Jongno-gu, Seoul, from Friday through July 23.