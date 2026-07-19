Support covers product pages, promotional videos and English-language catalogs Overseas buyer matching, contract review among trade services offered Applications accepted online via GoBizKorea website through July 31 at 6 p.m.

The Korea SMEs and Startups Agency is recruiting 50 small and medium-sized venture companies for support in building online export infrastructure and finding overseas buyers.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the agency announced Sunday that a second round of applications for the 2026 Online Export Platform Project GoBizKorea Export Support program will open Monday through July 31 at 6 p.m.

The program uses GoBizKorea, a business-to-business platform the agency has operated since 1996, to help small and medium-sized venture companies build online export infrastructure and connect with overseas buyers.

Small and medium-sized venture companies seeking to pursue B2B exports through online channels are eligible to apply. The agency plans to select about 50 participants in the "infrastructure building" category through a document screening process.

Selected companies will receive support to set up product pages and promotional mini-sites on GoBizKorea, along with production of promotional videos, English-language trade proposals and catalogs. Search engine marketing, overseas buyer matching and hands-on trade assistance are also provided.

The program bundles the steps early-stage exporters need to establish an online sales presence and find overseas partners. Interested companies can apply online through the GoBizKorea website.

Separately, the agency also runs an Export Contract Response Support project that allows companies to register their products directly on GoBizKorea and pursue B2B exports independently.

When a registered company receives a purchase inquiry from an overseas buyer, a trade specialist provides one-on-one support covering everything from verifying the inquiry's validity to reviewing the contract. Applications for that project are accepted through the end of November.

Kang Seok-jin, head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, said the export environment for small and medium-sized venture companies is changing rapidly amid global economic uncertainty and the spread of protectionism. "We will help small and medium-sized venture companies achieve self-reliance in the global market through support policies including GoBizKorea," he said.