Hyundai Motor Group on Sunday released a short film titled "The Moving Room," documenting a family's first trip together in 23 years aboard the Kia PV5 WAV.

The film follows Kim On-yu, who has spent years living with a breathing support device, as she travels with her family after receiving support from Kia's Green Travel program, the automaker's flagship corporate social responsibility initiative. Launched in 2012, Green Travel provides free loans of specially modified vehicles to help people with mobility challenges travel safely and comfortably.

The film draws on Kim's real-life story — 23 years of hospital life with a breathing support device. In it, she expresses a wish: "I wish this whole room could just move." What follows is her journey, accompanied by medical staff through Green Travel, as she sets out with her family for the first time in 23 years.

The Kia PV5 featured in the film is Kia's first dedicated purpose-built vehicle, designed to be flexibly configured for uses including medical transport, logistics and leisure. The PV5 WAV is a variant focused on users with mobility impairments, developed from the outset with the boarding and travel experience of wheelchair users in mind.

The PV5 WAV allows wheelchair users to board and exit through a side door rather than a rear cargo opening. A 6-to-4 cushion tip-up seat lets the right-side seat fold up to accommodate a wheelchair passenger while a companion sits alongside on the left — a layout designed with family members, caregivers and drivers in mind. The vehicle's vehicle-to-load (V2L) function also lets passengers power medical devices such as oxygen generators and other electrical equipment while on the move.

A Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson said the film illustrates "what mobility technology, including PBVs, can mean for people who have difficulty getting around," adding that the group would continue to advance its vision of "mobility for everyone, so that more people can move freely and connect with a wider world."