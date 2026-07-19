The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Europe, which has served as a bridge for research collaboration between South Korea and Europe, marked its 30th anniversary with a pledge to grow into a new global hub for international research cooperation.

KIST Europe held its 30th anniversary ceremony Friday (local time) at Saarbrücken City Hall in the German state of Saarland, where it unveiled a new institutional vision.

At the event, Oh Sang-rok, president of KIST, received the Saarland State Medal of Merit in recognition of KIST Europe's pivotal role in Korea-EU research cooperation — particularly through the Horizon Europe program — and of KIST's sustained support for the institute.

Founded in Saarbrücken in 1996, KIST Europe is South Korea's first overseas research cooperation base and the only one of its kind in Europe. Just as KIST itself was established in 1966 as a "first bridge" to drive South Korea's industrialization, KIST Europe has served as a "second bridge" connecting Korean science and technology with Europe over the past three decades.

KIST Europe built its research foundation in its early years with support from the German federal government and the state of Saarland, steadily expanding its network of international joint research with leading institutions worldwide. More recently, the institute reestablished itself as a key link between Horizon Europe — the EU's flagship research and innovation program — and domestic research institutions in South Korea, securing its first Horizon Europe research project following South Korea's accession as an associate member in 2025. The Ministry of Science and ICT has also designated the institute as a Global Korea Innovation Center, expanding its role as a key base supporting Korean researchers and companies in European research and development and technology commercialization.

To mark its 30th anniversary, KIST Europe unveiled a new slogan — "BRIDGE to YOU" — and laid out its vision for the next three decades. The institute plans to strengthen three roles: a Research Bridge leading Korea-EU joint research, an Innovation Gateway supporting Korean companies' entry into European markets and technology commercialization, and an AI platform driving AI-based research innovation — all in pursuit of becoming a global research cooperation hub.

"Building on the research capabilities and local networks accumulated over the past 30 years, KIST Europe will be able to take an even greater leap forward as a bridge for global cooperation between South Korea and Europe," Oh said. "I look forward to KIST Europe continuing to expand collaboration with world-class research institutions and growing into a research hub that leads global joint research and technological innovation — a new bridge connecting the world and the future."

Kim Jin-sang, director of KIST Europe, said the institute's greatest achievement over the past 30 years has been the trust built with diverse partners in South Korea and Europe. "Centering on THE Bridge Center, we will invigorate international joint research and expand work on future core technologies in advanced biotech, energy and environment, and AI convergence — to become the most trusted bridge for research cooperation between South Korea and Europe," he said.