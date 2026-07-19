Hwaeomsa, the head temple of the 19th district of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, held the opening session of its 2026 summer night humanities program "Hwayamong" on Saturday, featuring a lecture by Venerable Deokje on the world of tea — its health benefits and lifestyle applications — followed by a tea tasting.

Held under this year's Hwayamong theme, "After the Jirisan wind passes, a cup of tea under the starlight," the event brought participants together at the mountain temple for an evening blending Jirisan's summer night atmosphere with tea culture, covering the history and culture of tea and healthy lifestyle habits.

"Many of the ailments modern people face are closely linked to lifestyle habits and poor circulation," Venerable Deokje said during the lecture. "Making a habit of drinking tea consistently in daily life can be a good starting point for a healthier life."

He went on to trace the history of tea and introduce tea cultures in Britain, China and Korea, saying tea is not merely a drink of personal preference but a culture that has accompanied human life across centuries. He also said Hwaeomsa is a temple that has long preserved that tradition.

Deokje then fielded questions from participants, explaining in an accessible and engaging way the various methods of drinking tea — hot or cold-steeped — along with the properties and characteristics of different teas and practical tips for everyday health management, drawing a strong response from the audience.

Before the lecture, participants enjoyed a traditional music performance by the Gurye Hyangje Julpungnyu ensemble — gayageum by Kim Eun-seon and daegeum by Lee So-jeong — and later sipped tea under the stars of Jirisan, savoring a summer night at the mountain temple in the company of nature.

Venerable Useok, abbot of Hwaeomsa, said Hwayamong is the temple's signature nighttime program, one that extends Buddhism beyond the boundaries of religion into culture, the arts and the humanities. "We will continue to offer diverse programs combining tea, meditation, literature and music so that people can find rest and peace of mind at a mountain temple," he said.

Seong Gi-hong, head of Hwaeomsa's public relations and planning committee, said the temple would keep expanding programs that bring together culture, the humanities and healing beyond the confines of religion, providing the public with a space for rest and reflection.

Hwaeomsa's next events include the 6th Jirisan Daehwaeomsa Mosquito-Net Film and Music Concert on Aug. 8, followed by the second Hwayamong session on Aug. 22 — a meeting with novelist Jeong Ji-a.